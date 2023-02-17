A big prize is scheduled to be had Wednesday morning at the offices of the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council when the group reveals its endorsement for mayor.
The Building Trades Council is an umbrella group of about 50 unions involved in the construction business, including brick layers, carpenters, electrical workers, iron workers, laborers and steelworkers.
Maurice Floyd, a longtime political operative, said that the trades council’s endorsement will be significant for whoever gets it.
“They will be able to get some funding from it, but it’s just one more step in the election,” Floyd said. “It boils down to who can get their base out.”
Ryan Boyer, is the business manager for the Building Trades Council and also is the leader of the Laborers’ District Council, which has about 6,000 members, who are mostly African American. In November 2021, Boyer became the first Black leader of the Building Trades Council, after John Dougherty, the previous leader was convicted on corruption charges. Dougherty is also the former head of Local 98 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union.
Candidates covet union support because they offer campaign contributions from their political action committees and union members can often provide campaign workers.
Last week, mayoral candidate Helen Gym landed two labor endorsements, UNITE HERE, a hotel and food service workers union and District Council 47, which represents city workers and other sectors.
Speaking at a news conference outside the Warwick Hotel, Gym, a former City Council member, said she was “incredibly grateful” for the endorsement of the UNITE HERE, which has about 6,000 members.
“Whether it was Fair Workweek or the Black Workers Matter Economic Recovery Package, UNITE HERE has been an incredible and unrelenting ally for economic justice and the empowerment of Philadelphia workers,” Gym said.
In a statement AFSCME District Council 47, said: “Today, we endorse Helen because she is an advocate for working families in Philadelphia.”
Previously, Gym, a former teacher, won the endorsement of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and the Working Families Party.
Supermarket owner Jeff Brown recently landed the AFSCME District Council 33, mostly blue city collar workers. And at his announcement for mayor, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 1776, led by President Wendell Young IV announced their support for Brown, along with several other locals. Young represents workers at Brown’s stores.
Jeff Brown has also received the support of the Transport Workers Union Local 234 and the Teamsters Joint Council 53.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
