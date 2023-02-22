Former City Council member and state legislator Cherelle Parker, who hails from the vote-rich Northwest part of Philadelphia, won the prized endorsement of the Building Trades Council, a coalition of 50 unions.
Speaking on the podium Wednesday with Ryan Boyer, business manager of the Philadelphia Building Trades Council and the leaders of several other trade unions, Parker said she was humbled and honored by the group’s nod and called the endorsement by the powerful political group “a game changer.”
“I am an unapologetically proud pro-union and pro-building trades Democratic candidate for mayor of the city of Philadelphia,” she said. “When the Building Trades endorse and when they commit their support candidates win. We will win this election.”
Candidates covet union endorsements because they not only translate into votes but also campaign manpower and financial contributions from union PACs.
According the campaign report filed with the City Ethics Board, the candidate's People for Parker campaign has already received thousands of dollars from the Carpenters, Electricians, Brick Layers and Laborers union PACs.
“She understands the issues, ask her the question about the budget, she knows it,” said Boyer who is also the leader of the Laborers District Council. “She is the right person at the right time for these problems.”
Boyer said the group will bring financial support and manpower to Parker’s campaign.
“We’ve never been a thermometer where we measure stuff we are a thermostat and will turn things up,” Boyer said. “We can we shall and will win this race and she will be the next mayor. We are going to put our thousands of members on the streets knocking on doors.”
Boyer pointed out that the when Mayor Jim Kenney ran for mayor in 2015, there was a front runner, but that changed the day the Building Trades endorsed him.
But Parker said she not only sees the Building Trades as just helping her win, but also partners in the solutions of many of the city’s problems, such as poverty, gun violence, the lack of affordable housing and improving the school district.
“Imagine the School District of Philadelphia working together with the Building Trades to help city residents to get an opportunity to work together to become skilled in all of the crafts that you see represented today,” Parker said. “Imagine building 30,000 new units of affordable housing in the city of Philadelphia by 2030, done by the Building Trades with our young people being skilled and trained to participate in the process. We are going to make that happen.”
Parker said she will use the convening power of the mayor’s office to bring together City Council and state legislators and Gov. Josh Shapiro to get funding for these proposals.
Retired state Sen. Shirley Kitchen said the endorsement will definitely bring financial support and manpower to Parker’s campaign.
But Kitchen, who represented the 3rd District between 1996 and 2016, said the number of people in the race makes it difficult to calculate the percentage of votes it will bring.
One by one, labor leaders described Parker as a friend.
Sam Staten Jr., business manager of Laborers Local 332, said he recalled Parker being on the picket line with him.
“She is going to change the face of the public schools, she’s going to change the face of the communities and change the face of the city of Philadelphia,” Staten said.
The city, Staten said desperately needs Parker, who has the knowledge, the relationships and experience to succeed as mayor.
“She is a working people person,” said Pat Eiding, who in January retired as president of AFL-CIO, after five terms. “There’s nobody that understands what’s going on in this city better than Cherelle.”
Philadelphia has never had a female mayor, but today, including Parker, there are now four woman running, including former Councilmembers Helen Gym and Maria Quiñones Sánchez and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
“I want to say that I had powerful partners like the Building Trades that not only help me win an election, but after we win, they helped to change the trajectory of Philadelphia," Parker said.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
