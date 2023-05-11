Democratic mayoral candidate Allan Domb campaigns recently in Rittenhouse Square. He says, “What I’ve tried to do in this campaign is to run a very, very professional campaign." —TRIBUNE PHOTO/MARCO CERINO
Former boxing champion Bernard Hopkins says he chose to endorse Democratic mayoral candidate Allan Domb because “it became clear to me” that his vision for the city most aligned with his. —AP Photo/John Locher
It’s not uncommon to see celebrities and star athletes get involved with politics, endorsing and fundraising for candidates who align with their values and missions. While we may not like to admit it, there’s a good share of famous folk in and from Philadelphia, some of whom are rather active in the field of politics.
With all that, when former boxing champion Bernard Hopkins endorsed Allan Domb for the Democratic mayoral primary days before the election, it left folks scratching their heads. What does the “condo king” have in common with an undisputed world champion in the sweet science? As it turns out, quite a bit. They’re good friends.
The friendship began in 2015, the same year Domb first ran for City Council. Domb recalls meeting Hopkins at an event. Hopkins noted their mutual connection with Cuba Libre owner Larry Cohen helped.
Both Domb and Hopkins found success through humble beginnings, the former building a real estate business through hard work and his own money, the latter returning from incarceration and working through the boxing ranks to win a world title at two different weight classes over a career that spanned four decades.
“Most athletes go West after their careers, to California or Vegas,” Hopkins said. “That’s not me.”
He chose to stay in Philadelphia after leaving boxing in 2016, staying active in the city’s historic training ecosystem. Hopkins introduced Domb to Maleek Jackson, who runs a boxing gym in Northern Liberties, which led to fundraising to help 300 teens from Stanton Elementary learn boxing.
Hopkins said he chose to endorse his friend because “it became clear to me” that Domb’s vision for the city most aligned with his. While Domb is the wealthiest candidate in the crowded Democratic field, he has used his wealth to fund his own campaign. He has not received any endorsements from major unions or PACs but vows to work with all if elected.
“He’s sincere about what he say and do, but actions speak louder,” Hopkins said of Domb. The former champ said the former Council member listens to everyday people and will work to get the city’s financial affairs in order, getting more money to beneficial programs, and “weed out the waste and nonsense.”
Domb spoke highly of Hopkins’ involvement with the community, supporting businesses and returning citizens. He credits Hopkins with helping him stay focused on meeting the needs of all residents, as well as reminding him to be tough and “the people’s champion,” as Hopkins and Joe Frazier were in their title reigns.
“Just care about the people, do the best for the people in the long term,” Domb recalled as Hopkins’ best advice for this campaign. “I’ve actually modeled my campaign and my political life around what’s best for Philadelphians, not just for the next election, what’s best for the next 10, 20, 30 years, and not just what’s best for the people here today, but their children and their grandchildren. We all want to leave Philadelphia a much better place than we found it, and Bernard champions that with me.
“He’s great to have in my corner.”
In his campaign, Domb has been consistent with his message, done well in the various forums and debates, and leaned on his experience from his business that gives him a unique perspective against his opponents who have done more in the public sector than the private. He’s managed to not ruffle feathers or say anything too alienating, save for his constant criticism of the lack of leadership of the current mayor.
While opponents have loaded up on other legislators, locally or nationally known, along with the standard list of professional unions, Domb’s list may seem short. However, it does not lack prominent names among Philadelphians. In addition to former mayor Bill Green, Domb has picked up support from Tom Kline, well-known attorney and partner at Kline and Specter, along with Joyce Abbott, the longtime Philadelphia teacher who was the inspiration and namesake behind ABC’s hit series "Abbott Elementary."
“These are real Philadelphians,” Domb said of those who have endorsed him, noting the history of the Green family in the city, dating back to Green’s father who served in Congress before his son took over the seat. “Joyce Abbott, 'Abbott Elementary,' you can’t get a finer recommendation from someone of her caliber. And then coming from the world of second chances and rising to the top-top of his field, Bernard Hopkins, I think it's a tremendous cross-section.
“What I’ve tried to do in this campaign is to run a very, very professional campaign, and I did that to not only be professional, but to demonstrate to the voters and residents of the city that the professionalism of my campaign would be how I run the city of Philadelphia.”
