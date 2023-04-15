Pennsylvania state Rep. Amen Brown, D–10th District, may not have the biggest financial backers funding his current run for Philadelphia mayor and he may not have the most significant endorsements, to date, but that doesn’t mean he lacks support.
“We have the biggest endorsement; we’re endorsed by the people,” said Brown in an interview exclusive to The Philadelphia Tribune. “There’s no bigger endorsement than that.”
A moderate, Brown is one of crowded field of candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in a city that has remained true blue since 1952.
A member of the legislature since 2020, Brown is serving a sophomore term in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, representing parts of West Philadelphia after running unopposed in the last statewide General Election and defeating Cassandra Green and Sajda Blackwell in the primary.
Despite his youth — at 35, Brown is the youngest candidate in the race — and relative inexperience in the legislature, the state representative said he has what it takes to run the city.
“My Harrisburg experience qualifies me to lead the city,” he said. “In Harrisburg, we debate, we negotiate. We educate each other about our different districts and communities that we represent.
“So debating is healthy,” he said. “Currently in City Council, there’s not much of that going on. There are a lot of votes that are 17-0 or 16-1 so in no way, shape or form can that be healthy for our city.”
In the short time Brown has been in government, he’s ruffled more than a few feathers, supporting mandatory minimum sentencing, and calling for Mayor Jim Kenney to declare a state of emergency last June after yet another weekend of gun violence ended in multiple fatalities.
Some Democrats said Brown has flirted with the Republicans, citing a suspected meeting with retired surgeon Mehmet Oz, a former television host and failed Republican senatorial candidate during the race against Democratic Sen. John Fetterman; and his seat on the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order in the investigation of twice-elected Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
He’s also called on Kenney to step down and while he didn’t cross party lines to support the State Assembly’s attempt to impeach Krasner , he has said publicly that both Kenney and Krasner need to go.
And he’s drawn some criticism for supporting a 2022 bill that prohibits the use of ATVs and dirt bikes in major municipalities like Philadelphia.
Brown said guns, ATVs and Krasner are contributing to factors that make residents, visitors and those who come here to do business feel unsafe.
Recently, Brown sponsored a package of bills in the state assembly that support policing efforts in cities across the state in the wake of the killing of Temple University Police officer Christopher Fitzgerald.
And Brown supports the city’s Driving Equality Act that was signed into law last year but said the timing wasn’t right. The bill reclassified eight minor traffic violations — anything from a broken taillight to an expired inspection sticker — and redirects policing efforts toward reducing negative interactions with drivers, particularly drivers of color.
“I fully understand where his thought process was coming from,” said Brown, referring to at-large City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who sponsored the bill. “I’m a Black man myself, so I get it. But I don’t believe it was the right time to put that out there. Crime is at an all-time high. Carjackings are at an all-time high.”
After announcing his mayoral candidacy late last year, Brown has come under fire on multiple fronts, overestimating the city’s annual budget – by $10 million – in an interview with Fox News’ Jeff Cole in December then having some financial misdeeds disclosed in a January profile by The Inquirer.
Additionally, a search of Philadelphia court records reveal a string of judgements – most of them in default – against Brown including a March 2021 sum awarded J. Lynn Enterprises in the amount of $64,453.
In May 2021, the state Department of Revenue filed a $10,743 lien for back taxes it said Brown owes.
And last March, Brown was listed as a co-defendant in a case (City of Philadelphia v. A&A Enterprises LLC) where he and a former business partner were told by the courts they owed the city over $31,000 in business taxes on a daycare they operated in Frankford.
Perhaps the biggest miscue Brown made was not listing these judgements on his 2021 Statement of Financial Interests (SOFI) all candidates are required to file with the State Ethics Commission. Candidates for state office must list any creditors owed more than $6,500.
According to court documents, Brown testified he didn’t understand the meaning of the word creditor, thinking it referred only to mortgages and credit cards, neither of which he said he has.
In the end, Commonwealth Court Judge Stacy Wallace dismissed the challenge to Brown’s candidacy and allowed his name to stay on the ballot. But she admonished the state representative saying “the candidate has displayed, by his own admission, an ignorance and shocking lack of care of the law for a sitting member of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly.”
Brown was allowed to amend his SOFI and stay on the ballot but only after admitting he had over $144,000 in judgements and liens levied against him.
A spokesperson for Brown commented via email: “Over half of the debt mentioned in the (court) filings are connected to a dissolved business partnership. It has been proven in court that Rep. Brown was not responsible for that portion of the debt. Any additional debts were incurred as a young and upcoming entrepreneur.”
Brown said he is living proof that everyone deserves a second chance. He often speaks of growing up in Philadelphia, one of eight children, raised by a single mother and an incarcerated father.
Brown said as a middle schooler, he was a victim of gun violence, losing a close friend who was killed and even being shot himself.
The state representative said his arrival in the state assembly has changed West Philadelphia for the better. Since arriving in Harrisburg, he helped secure $2 million in state funding to help build the Ben Franklin Innovation and Community Impact Center at 3.0 University Place, a state-of-the-art life-sciences building located at 41st and Market streets.
Brown also reports that he helped Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC) secure another $2 million to help renovate and upgrade PHMC’s Public Health Campus at 54th Street and Cedar Avenue, adding that he’s secured millions in state funding to aid several other organizations.
“Me bringing my Harrisburg experience, working across the aisle with folks from all walks of life and delivering for West Philadelphia speaks volumes,” he said. “Before I got there, there were a lot of things that weren’t happening in West Philly, until now.”
And Brown is not afraid to stand up to the powerful gun lobby. In 2021, he negotiated a pact with Eagle Arms, the state’s largest gun show promoter to ban the sale of “ghost guns” at its shows. Ghost guns are kits that can be assembled easily, are sold without background checks and lack serial numbers so they cannot be traced.
He also voted against a bill that would have allowed anyone – as long as they were not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law – to openly carry firearms.
In addition to supporting the police and development, Brown is a big proponent of charter schools.
“I support quality education,” said Brown. “I don’t think your zip code should determine whether you get an education or not. Parents should have the option where they want to send their child (to school).”
Brown drew the wrath of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) when he co-sponsored and voted for House Bill 2169, which would establish Lifeline Scholarships for students trapped in schools in the bottom 15% in terms of performance.
According to the latest population data, the city lost 25,000 residents in 2021. Brown thinks that’s directly related to gun violence and poorly performing schools. He said the schools need to be safe and parents need to know their kids are secure in the classroom.
When it comes to attracting big business to Philadelphia, Brown resorts to the safety of its citizenry.
“It’s simple,” he said. “You make the city safe, the businesses will come.”
But he also believes the city’s current business tax structure – which poses levies on both gross income and net profits – is prohibitive. Brown proposes a three-year tax abatement on new business ventures within the city.
Every Voice Every Vote
This is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. To learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters, visit www.everyvoice-everyvote.org. Editorial content is created independently of the project’s donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.