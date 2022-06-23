City Council on Thursday passed a $5.8 billion budget that lowers wage and businesses taxes and provides property relief for many seniors on fixed incomes in some of Philadelphia's Black and brown neighborhoods.
Council last week approved a draft of the budget for fiscal year 2023, in a compromise between the body and Mayor Jim Kenney, and gave it final approval Thursday. It will now go to Kenney to be signed into law. The fiscal year begins July 1.
The Tribune reported in May that some homeowners were facing property taxes that would double in some cases — in the north, west and southwest neighborhoods in the city — as a result of the reassessment announced in May. It will affect tax bills due in March 2023. At the time, Kenney said that Philadelphians would see on average a 31% hike in their property reassessment under his plan. It is the first city-wide reassessment in three years.
The budget included a large portion of Councilperson Kenyatta Johnson's Save Our Homes tax relief plan. Johnson's plan sought to increase the homestead exemption from $45,000 to $90,000, and Council compromised at $80,000.
It also increased the Longtime Owner Occupant Program (LOOP) budget from $30 million to $35.2 million, and the city's rental assistance program to $15 million because officials anticipate rent increases due to the reassessment.
Also, the budget allows eligible seniors to retroactively enroll in the city’s Senior Tax Freeze program. Those seniors will be able to freeze their property assessment to the point when they first became eligible, as far back as 2018. To be eligible, you must be at least 65, with income of up to $33,500 for a single person or $41,500 for a married couple.
Johnson said the budget addressed several other issues important to him and the 2nd district, which includes Center City, parts of South Philadelphia and Southwest Philadelphia. For example, the overall gun violence prevention budget has been increased to $200 million; and $500,000 was allocated for the city’s victim advocate office.
“We have people in the city of Philadelphia who are suffering from trauma from all of the shootings,” Johnson said.
In a related matter, the wage tax on city residents will drop to 3.79%, down from 3.83%; while the wage tax on commuters will decrease to 3.44%, down from 3.448%.
The net income part of the city’s Business Income and Receipts Tax (BIRT) will drop to 5.99% from its current 6.2%.
Council members said this will provide relief for small and minority businesses who have struggled during the COVID pandemic.
Several councilmembers hinted that this could be their last session, and made comments about the kind of leadership they think the city needs. Some of them are expected to run for election as mayor, including 7th District Councilperson Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, 8th District Councilperson Cindy Bass, 9th District Councilperson Cherelle Parker, and At-Large Councilmembers Allan Domb, Derek Green and Helen Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.