Ten candidates for mayor joined dozens of voters at the Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence in West Oak Lane Saturday night. Emgage USA hosted a forum for those in the crowded primary field to pitch their vision as they vie to be the 100th mayor of Philadelphia.
Emgage USA has quickly become one of the most prominent voter engagement groups focused on Muslim voters. The group operates six state chapters and affiliates, and activated a million voters for the 2020 presidential election.
Former Councilmember David Oh, who is slated to be unopposed in the Republican primary, joined nine Democrats on the stage in Northwest Philadelphia. For nearly two hours, the candidates discussed general plans to improve the city while addressing the specific concerns of the assembled. The discourse was positive, with direct confrontation eschewed for constructive debate that was at times complimentary.
Six of the 10 candidates served together for the past two terms of City Council so answers focused more on personal accomplishments and legislation led instead of the chamber’s successes. There was not much support for the current leadership in the city, with Rebecca Rhynhart promising to implement the changes she called for as City Controller that didn’t get done in the current administration.
Former Councilmember Derek Green was asked about his pledge to replace current Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who has faced increasing scrutiny with skyrocketing violence and homicide rates.
“We all know we need to take a new direction,” Green said. “I know from my experience, not only as a City Councilmember, but also as a national leader, talking to mayors all around the country, the type of people they’re bringing into the police department. Danielle Outlaw has done some good things but we need a change because Black men are dying in the city. Black men who look like me, who look like my 22-year-old son on the autism spectrum. We need to seek the advice of local police experts.”
Police-community relations was one of the many topics discussed, including one of the two audience submitted questions asking about de-escalation training and dealing with residents in mental crisis. Former judge James DeLeon suggested establishing community coaches to create “a buffer between the neighborhood community and the police” who will assist in mental health calls routed through 311, not 911, and could address conflicts without police intervention. He credited this idea to former State Sen. Milton Street.
Other candidates suggested training new police in de-escalation and nonviolent responses, along with pairing officers with mental health professionals to assist and mediate these situations.
One set of questions regarding police focused on the racist and xenophobic social media activity uncovered by the Plain View Project in 2019. Those who answered lamented the protection afforded the officers responsible for the hateful posts by Pennsylvania’s Act 111, which oversees the collective bargaining agreements for police officers and firefighters in the Commonwealth. Former Councilmember Allan Domb called for more funding to prosecute hate crimes.
Candidates also faced a question regarding the high mortality rate among Black women while giving birth, which is significantly higher in Philadelphia than the national average. Some suggested moving away from the current systems that create this racial disparity, while others wanted more funding for birthing professionals of color and entities that support them.
Former Councilmember Helen Gym noted Philadelphia is the largest city without a public hospital and solutions should move away from the existing major hospital systems in the area.
There were questions regarding issues specific to Muslims, like halal meals in public schools and recognizing the two Eid holidays on the city’s calendar for students and employees.
Candidates pledged to hire more Muslims for leadership positions, along with adding prayer spaces into city high schools while giving Muslim students early dismissal on Friday afternoon to attend prayer services. Jeff Brown touted his record of offering halal products at his ShopRite locations across the city, while hiring Muslims and Black employees and managers.
Former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker, speaking in the district she represented at City Hall, gave some of the most impassioned answers of the proceedings.
She discussed her overcoming poverty as a child raised by her grandparents, along with her ability to solve “intergovernmental” challenges based on her experience as a state representative in Harrisburg.
Her opposition to safe injection sites was the most vehement position expressed during the forum, in which she claimed there were “no safe crack houses” during the city’s battle with crack cocaine over 30 years ago. Parker called for a regional approach to solve opioid substance abuse and stopping people from coming to the city’s Kensington neighborhood from the suburbs, which drew the loudest applause from the audience.
Emgage Pennsylvania Executive Director Salima Suswell helped lead the event, with community members serving as moderators.
“We had a great turnout from the Muslim community, we had almost full participation from all of the candidates (former State Rep. Amen Brown did not participate),” Suswell said. “We had some really good questions and the panelists had some thought-provoking answers. I am just really happy about the overall turnout and the outcome of this event.”
Suswell said Emgage Pennsylvania will announce its endorsement for mayor in early April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.