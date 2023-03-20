Ten candidates for mayor joined dozens of voters at the Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence in West Oak Lane Saturday night. Emgage USA hosted a forum for those in the crowded primary field to pitch their vision as they vie to be the 100th mayor of Philadelphia.

Emgage USA has quickly become one of the most prominent voter engagement groups focused on Muslim voters. The group operates six state chapters and affiliates, and activated a million voters for the 2020 presidential election.

