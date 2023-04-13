Philadelphia’s mayoral hopefuls appeared at the Enon Tabernacle Church on Thursday night to discuss issues at the Black Media Matters Forum. Nine candidates tried to sell their vision of changes to the city five weeks before the primary on May 16.
The forum, which followed a televised debate Tuesday at Temple University, was the first major campaign event since former Councilmember Derek Green suspended his campaign early Thursday. Republican David Oh joined eight Democrats at the historic church on Cheltenham Avenue.
Andrea Lawful-Sanders, a WURD host, served as moderator, and at times enforcer, during the evening’s proceedings. The crowd was involved, which she acknowledged at the crucial timing of this election as the city faces multiple challenges confronting the new leadership.
“I understand as Black and brown people that we have a lot of angst, we have been marginalized in this city, there are things going on,” Lawful-Sanders said after an audience member shouted something following Allan Domb’s response to a question. “What I’m asking for you is to open your ears, listen to what’s not being said, and then use your voting finger to vote accordingly.”
She later stopped an answer by Warren Bloom, correcting his assertion that the School District of Philadelphia has not updated the curriculum since 1863. Lawful-Sanders, a former member of the Board of Education, told him that updates had been made during her eight years of service.
Representatives from four Black media outlets alternated questions to candidates. Irv Randolph, managing editor of The Philadelphia Tribune, posed one about preparing students for college or career paths after graduation. Business owner Jeff Brown, who has taken criticism in recent weeks over comments about Chester and an ethics investigation into a super PAC tied to his campaign, suggested the city needs more high schools focusing on academics, alleviating the long waiting lists for top-performing schools and providing more opportunities. Brown said he also wants to use new state funding to refurbish schools and provide “first-class, world-class training” for career and technical education classes.
Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart called for more “quality seats” in public and charter schools, pledging to coordinate various city departments with the city’s Department of Education to support the school district, placing social workers and therapists in neighborhood schools, and appointing a school board aligned with her vision. She said she also wants to change the isolated mindsets of different city agencies, which she believes are “operating in silos,” as she observed in her audits.
Former Councilmember Helen Gym offered a vision of neighborhood schools as focal points in the community, open from early in the morning until 6 p.m., with year-round programming including summer camps, and free community college. The former teacher and organizer, said schools “should be prioritizing the potential of every child and not pre-assuming what children can and can’t do.”
In discussing the need for more affordable housing, candidates largely agreed that home ownership rates need to increase to help alleviate poverty and produce more wealth. Former Councilmember Cherelle Parker pledged to build 30,000 new affordable housing units of mixed-use variety, eschewing the towers of public housing from years past and tiny homes lauded as the future. She vowed to get the building trades, who have endorsed her, working on housing and new schools, while hiring more people looking for work or career changes.
State Rep. Amen Brown pledged to put $40 million to $50 million in city funding annually toward building affordable housing. He grew up in government housing projects and said he wants to see residents paying toward ownership of properties, not just paying rent.
Judge Jimmy DeLeon noted the city has single-family properties from the factory days that can be rezoned into multi-family housing. He said he also wants to more aggressively pursue Act 135 conservators who are buying up properties for investment and driving gentrification.
Asked about the city’s recent water crisis, some candidates rebuked the city’s response and the seeming absence of Mayor Jim Kenney. Parker promised to create a new emergency preparedness system, providing residents with multilingual instructions when resources like water are possibly in danger, and complained the city “didn’t communicate with a sense of urgency.”
Former Councilmember Oh, who will run unopposed next month in the Republican primary, said the city had no communication that was “reasonable and planned,” waiting nearly the entire weekend to alert citizens to the danger.
WURD morning show host Solomon Jones asked the candidates about the controversial 10-year tax abatement, which has led to significant construction in the city but provided little funding for the city government. The audience applauded when he said that “Philly seems like people who need the least get the most, and those who need the most get the least.”
Domb, a real estate magnate who has promised to donate his salary as he did while on City Council, told the audience that the Philadelphia Housing Authority was one of the biggest users of the tax abatement.
Jeff Brown said he will cap real estate tax increases at 5% year-over-year to keep more residents in their homes, while offering free legal services to those facing significant tax increases or sheriff’s sales, while selling existing housing owned by the city to lower-income residents.
