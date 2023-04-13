Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, above, at 2800 Cheltenham Ave., also has a location in Germantown. The church has started using its virtual Saturday prayer sessions to talk to Philadelphia’s mayoral candidates. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

Philadelphia’s mayoral hopefuls appeared at the Enon Tabernacle Church on Thursday night to discuss issues at the Black Media Matters Forum. Nine candidates tried to sell their vision of changes to the city five weeks before the primary on May 16.

The forum, which followed a televised debate Tuesday at Temple University, was the first major campaign event since former Councilmember Derek Green suspended his campaign early Thursday. Republican David Oh joined eight Democrats at the historic church on Cheltenham Avenue.

