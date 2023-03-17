Former City Councilmember and Democratic candidate for mayor Helen Gym made the case for expanded city services earlier this week as she accepted the endorsement of Make the Road PA.
The group representing the Latino community, immigrants, and communities of color has a history of working with Gym on issues critical to their members.
Diana Robinson, the civic engagement director for Make the Road PA, cited Gym’s support for underserved communities, like immigrants facing deportation during the pandemic, calling Gym “a bold and fierce choice for Philadelphia’s future.”
“Helen understands the struggles our members face,” Robinson said. “Helen knows that our resiliency and strength in our cities is because of our difference in experiences, and that we all deserve to thrive in a city that we call home. We know that Helen is the best candidate to lead Philadelphia to a bright future that is people-powered.”
About 20 members of Make the Road joined Gym outside the Northeast Regional Library on Cottman Avenue for the announcement. She stressed the need to invest in communities and city services.
While going over a laundry list of missteps and failed policies from the current and prior administrations, Gym mentioned some specific changes she would make as mayor.
In addition to reverse the slashing of hours at recreation centers and public libraries, she said she wants public schools to be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., referencing the high amount of gun violence involving students that happens before 6 p.m. Gym also pledged to remove 10,000 abandoned cars from city streets and sealing 50% of the city’s vacant lots.
She also vowed to overhaul the Philadelphia Police Department, “so that they are more responsive and interactive with neighbors, so that we are dealing with young people, and helping and support young people, who are currently in the path of violence right now.”
The former councilmember also pledged to give students safe walking routes to and from schools, while repeating her commitment to provide extra city services to certain neighborhoods, “so that our neighborhoods all across the city look like some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state.”
While Gym decried the state’s minimum wage of $7.25, or $2.83 for tipped workers, she promised to work with unions and labor groups to promote higher wages and protect workers. The rally made mention of her work to help employees receive tens of thousands in unpaid wages illegally withheld, while fighting to end discrimination created by language barriers and employers who mistreat people of color.
Gym also referenced her leadership on the Fair Work Week Act, which has provided more protection for hourly workers, including requiring employers to provide more notice when posting schedules or changing shifts. The Fair Work Week Act saw tremendous support from organized labor and remains one of Gym’s major legislative victories.
While mentioning the police department and the urgency to curb violence among youths in the city, no direct reference was made to District Attorney Larry Krasner or any of his policies. Gym is one of the candidates in the race that has supported Krasner’s directives in the past and has not suggested she wishes to see significant change from that office’s trajectory.
Make the Road PA members and leadership showed up to support the announcement. However, there was no greater public attendance for the endorsement. No one really walked over curiously from their morning along Cottman Avenue to investigate the joyous and passionate speaking in English and Spanish. One motorist driving by did honk early in the proceedings, but the crowds seemed to be lacking on a cold Wednesday morning in mid-March.
Make the Road PA represents 13,000 members across Pennsylvania, with a significant focus on communities in eastern Pennsylvania. Established in 2014, the organization has worked to promote causes for Latino and immigrant communities. Members spoke in English and Spanish about their experiences in Philadelphia, praising Gym’s leadership.
One speaker referred to her as a “luchador,” or fighter. The group has pledged to canvass their communities and knock on doors to get out the vote for Gym.
Gym resigned her second term as an at-large councilmember to pursue the mayoral office. Her rise to power came through organizing efforts first as a public school teacher, then fighting various private interests before being the first Asian-American elected to citywide office in 2015.
