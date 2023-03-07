A former two-term City Council member, prosecutor, small business owner and banker, Derek Green said he is running for mayor because the city lacks leadership and accountability. And he said his background makes him qualified to run the city.
“I decided to run for mayor because I think Philadelphians deserve more and should expect more from our city,” Green said. “We are dealing with some major issues in our city, especially as it relates to gun violence. I think we can reduce gun violence without overcriminalizing our citizens.”
Green released an ambitious public safety plan in February that he said would reduce homicides by 25% in his first year.
But Green said that if the plan did not meet his goals in the first year, he would not hesitate to tell the public and would try to determine what was and wasn’t working. Then, Green said he would tweak his plan.
Green made his comments in a recent editorial board meeting with The Philadelphia Tribune.
In the last few years, the city has experienced more than 500 homicides — most of them by gunfire. Most of those are also young Black men. So far, this year, more than 75 people have been killed in just 64 days.
His plan would create a $50 million Gun Violence Suppression Division in the Philadelphia Police Department that would be made up of city, state and federal officers, along with prosecutors, led by a proven top deputy. The division would include 100 city detectives and focus on the police districts were 90% of the shootings take place.
Green is the only mayoral candidate who said he would appoint a police commissioner to replace Danielle Outlaw. His plan would seek to try and circumvent the office of District Attorney Larry Krasner, when prosecuting people for illegal guns by trying people for federal gun violations.
But Krasner said many cases of people who are arrested for illegally carrying guns are dropped because of illegal searches and he said they only account for a fraction of the people arrested for shootings.
Krasner said the DA’s office is more focused on solving the case of actual shooters and murders.
In addition, Green’s plan also calls for officers to be required to do a certain amount of community service in the communities they serve.
“The most pressing issue facing our city is the threat of gun violence and the general fear that Philadelphia is not safe,” said Green, who said he has discussed his plan with state and federal officials.
As mayor, Green said he would lean on his relationships developed from his membership in groups such as the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials of the National League of Cities, to give him perspective on how other mayors were solving problems in their cities.
Green said his background makes him uniquely qualified to run the city.
“I was seeing other mayors really be creative coming out of the pandemic,” Green said. “I wasn’t seeing that here in Philadelphia.”
He said many people in the city don’t believe that they are receiving a good enough return on services, such as crime fighting, trash pickup and street cleaning from the $6 billion city budget.
Green joins several other City Council members who have resigned to run for mayor, including Allan Domb, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones-Sánchez. Other candidates for mayor are: the Rev. Warren Bloom, Jeff Brown, who owns several supermarkets; state Rep. Amen Brown, retired Municipal Court Judge James DeLeon and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
The candidates seek to replace Jim Kenney, who is finishing his second term and is prohibited by law from running for a third consecutive term. City voters will choose a new mayor Nov. 7. But because of the 7-1 Democratic advantage over Republican voters, the mayor’s race will ultimately be decided in the May 16 primary when parties nominate their candidates.
Asked about his path to victory with so many candidates in the race, Green said the polling numbers he has seen indicated that about 30% of the electorate are undecided.
In the May 2007 Democratic primary race, former Council member Michael Nutter, of West Philadelphia, received 106, 000 votes in a five-person race to become the party nominee.
But the other four candidates, millionaire business owner Tom Knox, U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans and former U.S. Reps. Bob Brady and Chaka Fatah, combined, received more than 181,000 votes, so most voters did not vote for Nutter.
In November 2007, Nutter defeated Republican Al Taubenberger, who was president of the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.
“People have a loss of hope and it takes leadership to get that back,” Green said. “I have the experience, temperament and leadership to lead this city and get things done.”
