Mayor Jim Kenney is proposing a $5.2 billion spending plan that includes no tax increase and new funding for education, anti-poverty measures and gun-violence reduction initiatives.
Overall spending would rise 4.2% under the plan and the city would spend $210.7 million more than the current budget as the city continues to take in higher revenues than the previous year. Unlike two years ago, Kenney won’t propose a tax hike.
Rob Dubow, the city’s finance director, said the city’s was in a “relatively healthy position,” but challenges remained.
“Compared to other cities, we have lower fund balances, higher unfunded pension liabilities, so we have a long way to go but we’ve made some really good progress,” Dubow said during a budget briefing on Wednesday with reporters.
Kenney’s proposed budget is his first to break the $5 billion mark. Under his watch, the city has increased spending every year, amounting to more than $1 billion since his first budget address in 2016 ($4.17 billion).
Officials are anticipating revenues to increase 5.3% and bring in $5.18 billion, resulting in an operating deficit.
The proposal shows a $352.3 million fund balance, or surplus, dropping from the current year’s estimate of $438.6 million.
Kenney’s spending plan would contribute $36.5 million to the city’s rainy-day fund, $56.7 million to a recession fund, and $40 million in anticipation for increases in spending for the city’s expiring labor contracts this year.
The only tax expected to take in less revenue is Kenney’s sweetened beverage tax. The proposal anticipates revenue for the soda tax, among the mayor’s top legislative achievements during his first term, will decline 1.1% compared to the previous year and raise $75.3 million.
The proposal gives the School District of Philadelphia $45 million more in funding, accounting for the largest year-over-year increase in spending in the proposal. The total funding for the district is $267.5 million.
The proposal also sets aside about $3 million for a “basic income” pilot program, which is expected to begin in July and provide cash payments to qualifying low-income residents. The program was among the host of anti-poverty policies proposed by city officials this week.
The mayor’s proposal will commit another $3 million to greatly expand the city’s rent subsidy program, allowing approximately 1,000 low-income residents to participate.
The basic income program and rent subsidy expansion are in the planning phases, Dubow said. An outside vendor will track the progress of each program annually.
“We will look at the impact each has and, based on that, then decide what we’re going to do going forward,” he said.
Kenney’s spending plan will provide $10 million for the new Octavius Catto Scholarship at the Community College of Philadelphia, a so-called “last-dollar” program that will cover the remaining costs of tuition for some students after federal and state grants, and provide them with money for food, transportation and other expenses.
The proposal will provide $8 million in new spending for anti-violence programs, of which $2 million will fund a transitional jobs program that focuses on individuals at the greatest risk of being involved in violence.
“Because we know that lack of economic opportunity is one driving factor of violence in our city,” said Budget Director Marisa Waxman during the briefing.
Among Kenney’s other proposals is $1 million in new funding for the city’s Department of Prisons that will make up for the elimination of current fees imposed on inmates, which pay for re-entry services, Waxman said. The new funding will allow those services to continue.
The proposed six-year capital budget aims to dedicate $240 million to re-paving city streets and constructing accessibility ramps, and $143.5 million for Parks and Recreation, of which $50 million will go toward transforming FDR Park in South Philadelphia.
Kenney is scheduled to give his budget address at 10 a.m. Thursday in City Council’s chambers inside City Hall.
