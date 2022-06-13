City officials have welcomed the indictment of two men accused of illegally transporting 60 firearms across state lines and selling them.
“I'm grateful to the U.S. Attorney's Office for their excellent investigative work on this case and I'm glad that these criminals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “Every illegal gun we keep off our streets and out of Philadelphia is one less that has the opportunity to get in the wrong hands, with deadly consequences.”
The indictment was announced Friday, one day after two arrests in a shooting on South Street that killed three people and wounded 11.
The indictment and arrests come at a time when the public and city, state and federal elected officials are calling for common-sense gun laws to stem the rise of gun violence in Philadelphia and throughout the U.S.
On Saturday, thousands of people marched in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and across the country, calling on Congress to act to end gun violence after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
The U.S. House of Representative passed the Protecting Our Kids Act and the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act with bipartisan support. Both bills now move to the U.S. Senate for consideration. The Protecting Our Kids Act contains measures that crack down on illegal gun trafficking, raise the age to 21 for the ownership of certain guns, restrict access to untraceable “ghost guns,” and more, said U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Delaware County), who voted for it.
“It is abundantly clear that the current approach to gun violence in this country is not working,” Scanlon said in a written statement.
The gun trafficking indictments
Terrance Darby, 41, of Philadelphia, and Ontavious Plumer, 32, of South Carolina, have been charged by superseding indictment with unlicensed dealing of firearms, transporting firearms, conspiracy to engage in unlicensed firearms dealing, and making false statements to a licensed firearms dealer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In addition, Darby was charged with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and the unlawful possession of two firearms in November 2021.
Between November 2020 and February 2021, Darby ordered guns from Plumer, who got at least four others to illegally purchase the guns from federally licensed gun shops in South Carolina, authorities said. The co-conspirators would then transport the guns to Darby and another co-conspirator in Philadelphia.
In the last few months, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has brought several similar indictments targeting the illegal trafficking of firearms from states in the South with laxer guns laws into Philadelphia or other Northeastern cities, which is known as the "Iron Pipeline." For example, in April, several people were indicted in two federal cases of unlawful trafficking of about 400 firearms, by way of the "Iron Pipeline" into the city.
Matthew Varisco, special agent in charge of ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division, said in a written statement: “At a time when our communities have seen a spike in violent gun crime, it is more important now than ever that we hold those accountable for criminal actions. The diligence of our local, state and federal partners prevented more guns from circulation into the community, as the indictment alleges.”
The case was investigated by the ATF and is being tried by Assistant U.S Attorney J. Jeanette Kang.
