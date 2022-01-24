Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will undergo a medical procedure this week to treat an irregular heartbeat, his office announced on Monday.
On Tuesday, Kenney will be treated for atrial fibrillation through an ablation procedure, which his office described as a routine and minimally invasive medical treatment.
Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia, according to the CDC. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slowly, too fast or in an irregular way.
