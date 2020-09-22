Mayor Jim Kenney has tested negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to someone with the virus.
During the Kenney administration’s Tuesday news briefing, the mayor revealed he was tested the previous day.
Kenney participated in the video conference from his home as he continues to self-quarantine. He will be tested again next week.
“I mention this not to focus on myself but to remind everyone that the risks of COVID are still very much with us,” Kenney said during the briefing.
The mayor did not share how he came in contact with someone infected with the virus or any other details during the briefing.
