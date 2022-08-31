Mayor Jim Kenney hosted a virtual news conference Wednesday providing an update on the city’s anti-violence efforts in preparation for the holiday weekend
During the news conference, Kenney addressed the increasing amount of gun violence taking place within the city.
“It has been a difficult summer again this year as our city, like so many cities across the country, has been dealing with the epidemic of gun violence,” said Kenney. "Our hearts break for the families of everyone affected by gun violence. It is especially painful to me to see children impacted both physically and mentally by this senseless violence."
The news conference also featured an analysis of the city’s community listening tour that began earlier this year.
“The community listening tour is an opportunity for neighbors to network with each other, city officials, and service providers who are at the heart of violence prevention in the city of Philadelphia," said Erica Atwood, senior director for the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety. “I personally attend the majority of these meetings and consider community engagement to be essential to our mission.”
The news conference included members of Philadelphia’s police department, who provided updates regarding the city’s homicide and gun violence trends, along with updates on recently completed and ongoing investigations.
According to numbers gathered from the Philadelphia police department website, as of Aug. 30, the number of homicides within the city stands at 362, a 2% increase from last year.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw gave updates on the department’s plans to ensure the safety of students returning to school this week.
“We continue to work with the school district, our local businesses, and community volunteers to ensure that our students have safe passage to and from school,” Outlaw said. “We will also be maintaining a strong line of communication with our school district partners to ensure that we are working together to address issues that may arise with youth early before they spiral out of our control.
“This is a collaborative effort and it requires everyone’s involvement from students to parents to the community,” said Outlaw.
Outlaw also highlighted the efforts the department is making to ensure that those attending the Made in America Festival this weekend are safe.
“The safety of everyone is our top priority and is paramount,” she said. “From all of us here at the PPD we wish everyone a safe, happy and healthy Labor Day weekend. Our officers will be on hand throughout the city as we celebrate the end of summer and we will see you all out there."
