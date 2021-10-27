A year after the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.'s the city is committed to better equipping its officers to handle situations involving people dealing with mental health issues.
During Wednesday's violence news briefing, Mayor Jim Kenney acknowledged the Philadelphia Police Department is making a concerted effort to train its officers with mental health training, including more crisis response services, and increasing our partnerships between behavioral health and police.
"The last year, we've worked across institutions, departments, community, community leaders and organizations to enact meaningful reforms, reimagine public safety, and advance racial justice," Kenney said.
Kenney said the city had instituted a pilot program, the Co-responder program for 911 calls to have people equipped to handle adverse issues of complex mental health-related situations to help de-escalate problems.
"One of the changes we initially have initiated, which has been in the works for several years, is the co-responder model for responding to 911 calls," Kenney said.
"This is part of a larger effort to broaden the range of first responders in Philadelphia and ensure the appropriate response is sent to meet the needs of the person in crisis. Still in pilot mode, the co-responder program involves pairing a behavioral health care provider with a police officer."
The Co-responder program is built on training officers in crisis intervention, Kenney says. Currently, there are more than 3,500 CIT-trained police officers in Philadelphia.
"While these other reforms are a significant step forward, the city remains committed to making our city the fairest the most equitable that it can be," said Kenney.
In the aftermath of the Lincoln High School shooting incidents, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the PPD has increased around school areas.
Outlaw also mentioned that morale across the PPD is an issue as it has become a national issue across police departments nationwide.
"Typically, we as leaders know that people aren't going always to be happy, but this is an organization that does value employee satisfaction," Outlaw said.
"An organization that does value employee, well-being and put measures in place to ensure internal accountability. Putting measures in place to ensure that we have intervention systems in place to identify those risks early. And we want to be proactive and preemptive so that we're not always trying to be reactive after the fact when the damage is already done."
As DA Krasner pointed out Monday, Philadelphia has surpassed 450 homicides in 2021.
However, according to Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales, although city-wide shootings have increased from 1,774 in 2020 to 1,910 to date in 2021, the city's pinpoint areas of concentration have decreased by 14 percent from 884 to 760.
"Philadelphia had 450 homicides and 1,910 shooting victims in comparison to last year homicides are up 14% 450 this year versus 395 last year," Dales said.
"Looking at the bottom left of the chart, the motives still remain the same arguments, drugs and domestic."
For the week of Oct. 18-24, there were 12 homicides and 42 shooting victims. In comparisons of four-week stretches from the week of Sept. 27 until Oct. 24, there were 46 homicides, 6% less than the previous four-week stretch from Aug. 30 to Sept. 26.
"The bottom of the chart shows homicides down 46% and shooting victims down 10%. in the pinpoint grids when comparing the current four-week period with the previous four-week periods," Dales said.
Dales updated the Violation of Uniform Firearms Act arrests. PPD has made 2,149 arrests in connection to illegal possession of firearms this year to date.
The police have recovered 4,946 guns as part of a criminal investigation this year, just 43 less than were covered in 2020.
"We are currently showing a 23% increase which is 931 more crime guns recovered this year compared to last year from January to the end of October, and we did not finish October this year yet," Dales said.
