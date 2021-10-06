Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning the reckless vehicular activities that occurred in Center City over the weekend.
On Saturday night, several hundred individuals gathered near City Hall, where videos from the night show people performing stunts with their vehicles, blocking roads, and setting off fireworks.
Video also emerged showing people jumping on top of a Philadelphia police vehicle.
“Just last year, we saw the highest number of traffic deaths on record due to people driving too fast and being unable to control their car and react,” the joint statement read. “These irresponsible activities put the public at risk of serious harm and cannot and will not be tolerated anywhere in Philadelphia.”
The joint statement added that the Philadelphia Police Department had to break up several similar gatherings over the weekend, including one with more than 200 vehicles involved.
No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made, though police are still investigating the incidents to identify individuals involved and determine if criminal charges can be brought forward, as well as preparing for any future reckless gatherings.
The group also highlighted how the police have to divert their resources from anti-violence efforts in the city’s most vulnerable and at-risk neighborhoods in order to deal with these gatherings.
“Our top priority is the safety of the public, which becomes compromised when individuals behave in a reckless manner that endangers themselves and those around them.”
Anyone who has information on the planning of these activities is encouraged to call or text the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
