Mayor Jim Kenney officially signed the Driving Equality bill into law on Wednesday.
The bill, which City Councilmember at-Large Isaiah Thomas spearheaded, was passed in October. Driving Equality, which seeks to address the tension between police and community members by removing the negative interactions of minor traffic stops, will go into effect after 120 days, which gives Philadelphia Police time to train themselves to follow new protocol.
"Today, I signed an executive order to implement the legislation outlined in the Driving Equality bills, introduced by councilmember Isaiah Thomas," Kenney tweeted. "This legislation establishes Philadelphia as the first large U.S. city to ban minor traffic stops with the goal of healing police-community relations."
This bill aims at redirecting police time and resources towards reducing negative interactions between the city's police and drivers and what constitutes a primary and secondary traffic violation.
"Data and lived experiences showed us the problem, and data will be key to making sure this is done right," Thomas said.
"Data will tell us if we should end more traffic stops or amend how this is enforced. Data will also tell other cities that Philadelphia is leading on this civil rights issue, and it can be replicated."
The 120-day training grace period is set to end in February.
