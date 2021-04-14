Mayor Jim Kenney's administration unveiled updates to its 2-year-old anti-violence plan that will boost funding and launch some programs but leave the core of the strategy unchanged.
A day before his annual budget proposal, Kenney pledged to dedicate $18.7 million in new funding for anti-violence efforts in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, as homicides and shootings rise.
Existing programs will get more funding, including $1.3 million more for the Group Violence Intervention strategy and the Community Crisis Intervention Program, and $2 million more for transitional jobs programs. The funding also will bankroll new initiatives, including more than $13 million for programs to better identify and respond to those experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
During his bi-weekly news conference on gun violence on Wednesday, Kenney said the anti-violence plan, called Roadmap to Safer Communities, seeks to address a lack of education and opportunities, what he described as the root causes of violence.
The mayor said his plan was not at fault for the rise in gun violence over the last year, instead attributing that to the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the courts, policing and community interaction.
“I don’t think it was a misstep, I think it’s what happened to us, what happened to us all, what happened to the country,” Kenney said, adding: “We’re getting back into where we were and getting out into the communities, and we’ll make up for that lost ground.”
Oversight of the mayor’s plan is under the oversight of the newly created Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety. The plan was previously overseen by the Office of Violence Prevention.
Erica Atwood, senior director for the new office, said the pandemic arrived in what was expected to be the first full year of the anti-violence plan’s implementation. After a year living under the pandemic, she said now was the time to reassess the plan’s budget and programs to ensure it wasn’t “off track.”
“Given the apocalypse that we experienced in 2020, we realized that we really need to see where we are,” Atwood said, adding: “We have to be malleable in our strategies to what is happening in real-time.”
Atwood said one of the keys to the plan’s long-term success must be engaging with community partners.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said her department has seen some successes in reducing violence through Operation Pinpoint, which focuses prevention tactics on a small number of violent hotspots and is tied to the administration’s anti-violence plan.
While homicides are up 35% citywide as of Wednesday compared to the same time last year, Outlaw said they are down 24% in the city’s 45 areas where Operation Pinpoint is active. Shootings are up 43% citywide compared to this time last year, but up 5% in Operation Pinpoint areas.
Outlaw said that although the department has seen reduction in crime in the Operation Pinpoint areas, the violence that persists through the city is “still absolutely unacceptable.”
