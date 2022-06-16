Many homeowners in Black neighborhoods who were facing disproportionately higher property tax bills under the city’s new reassessment plan would get property tax relief under a compromise reached by Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council.
The compromise reached Wednesday night would also provide wage and business tax relief to small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
The Tribune reported in May that the assessments for some properties in Black neighborhoods would roughly double, a much sharper increase than the average of 31% reported by the mayor.
The 17-member council unanimously approved a $5.6 billion budget for fiscal year 2023 that will result in lower property taxes for many residents. Seniors on fixed incomes could save an average of as much as $1,119 on next year’s tax bill.
The budget received its first reading Thursday and is scheduled for a final vote on June 23. The fiscal year starts July 1.
“This is the first time I observed that council voted to lower real estate taxes and address small businesses by lowering wage and business taxes,” Councilmember Derek S. Green said. “It was a compromise on a lot of different things.”
Small businesses, many of which were devastated by the pandemic, desperately needed relief, he said.
Kenney released a statement on Twitter: “I want to thank all members of City Council, under the leadership of Council President Darrell L. Clarke, for their partnership and collaboration in finalizing the Fiscal Year 2023 Operating and Capital Budgets. I look forward to its final passage.”
In May, a review of the city’s reassessment by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart found that the largest percentage tax increases were concentrated in neighborhoods in North Philadelphia, West Philadelphia and South Philadelphia, which have large concentrations of Black, brown and fixed-income residents.
At the time, Kenney said the average residential property value in the city increased by 31%, under the reassessment, the first in three years. Tax bills are due March 23, 2023.
The Tribune reported that residents in some of those areas would face property tax bills double what they paid in the previous year.
On May 30, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson introduced a tax plan called Save Our Homes that would increase the Homestead Exemption to $90,000 from $45,000, expand the Longtime Owner Occupant Program (LOOP) and make more people eligible for it. The plan also sought $12 million for the city’s rental assistance program because many landlords would increase rents as a result of the reassessment.
In the compromise budget, Johnson got most of what he wanted.
“The package focused on making sure that people facing (increased) property taxes would receive tax relief,” Johnson said. “I’m pretty excited about it because my priority was making sure that no one loses their home.”
In the budget, the Homestead Exemption was increased to $80,000 from $45,000 and the LOOP budget was increased to $35.2 million, up from $30 million. The criteria for the Longtime Owner Occupant Program were expanded, Johnson said.
Meanwhile, the wage tax on residents would drop to 3.79%, down from 3.83%, and the wage tax on commuters would lower to 3.44%, down from 3.448%.
The net income part of the city’s Business Income and Receipts Tax (BIRT) would decrease to to 5.99% from the current 6.2%.
The budget would also allocate $184 million for violence prevention programs.
Other budget items include $2.5 million to keep gyms and recreation center open on weekends, $2 million to address street dumping, $5 million for the crime forensic lab, $1.8 million for security cameras near schools, $500,000 for the office of victims advocate and $250,00 for police recruitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.