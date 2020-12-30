On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced three new appointees to the Board of Education of the School District of Philadelphia.
The appointees are engineer and business executive Lisa Salley, attorney Reginald L. Streater, Esq., and longtime educational advocate Cecelia Thompson. All three are Philadelphia School District graduates and will require confirmation by City Council before beginning their new term.
Kenney selected the appointees from a list of nine nominees recommended by the Educational Nominating Panel earlier this month. Eighty-two people had applied to fill the three Board of Education vacancies.
They appointees, if confirmed, will fill vacant seats once held by Chris McGinley and Ameen Akbar and the seat now held by Lee Huang, who will continue serving until his replacement is sworn in.
“I am proud to appoint these new members to the school board and believe they each will bring a valuable set of skills and diverse experiences to the table,” Kenney said in a statement. “I was inspired by their passion for public education and their eagerness to take on critical work.”
A graduate of Masterman and Philadelphia High School for Girls, Salley has collaborated with federal entities and international governments on the topics of energy, energy innovation, standards, and public safety.
She has spent her career in corporate America at GE, Dow, Underwriters Laboratories, the American Petroleum Institute and advising advanced stage start-ups. She has also taught growth and risk management in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program since its inception in Philadelphia.
“Now, more than ever, our schools need our undivided attention,” Salley said. “We must provide all of our children the confidence to learn and an education that prepared them to be global citizens who embrace technology to make a positive impact on society.
“I seek to serve as a member on the Board of Education to help ensure that our youth are prepared for tomorrow's challenges. They are depending on us and we cannot disappoint them.”
Streater is an attorney at Archer & Greiner, P.C. He serves as the vice president of the Greater Philadelphia ACLU Executive Board and has spearheaded an effort to make the ACLU more accessible to the Black community by planning and executing programming and outreach in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
He graduated from Leeds Middle School and Germantown High School. He is also a parent to two children who currently attend a district school.
Regarding his appointment, Streater said, “he is humbled to be one of the three names selected by Mayor Kenney to serve the Philadelphia community on the Board of Education.”
“I truly believe that public education should be considered not only a civil right, but also a human right,” Streater said. “To serve Philadelphia in this manner is something that I do not take lightly.”
A special education advocate, Thompson is the chairperson of the Philadelphia Right to Education Local Task Force, and secretary for the Governor’s Special Education Advisory Panel (SEAP).
She has worked with the School District through various educational initiatives in addition to navigating her son through the special education program. Her son, who has autism, recently graduated from a district school. She is a graduate of Henry C. Lea Elementary School and Philadelphia High School for Girls. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University in special education.
Board of Education president Joyce Wilkerson said she is looking forward to “welcoming the new appointees once confirmed by council.”
“They will be joining the Board of Education at a critical moment for the School District of Philadelphia as we bring a sharp focus onto the academic success of all of our students through the Board’s adoption of Goals and Guardrails," Wilkerson said in a prepared statement.
