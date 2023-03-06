A parents group at has a problem with the School District of Philadelphia’s new school selection process.
In a new report, The Masterman Home and School Association (HSA) said since the admission lottery went into effect, Masterman’s “long history of rigor and enriched curriculum is fading.”
The 51-page report outlines parents’ concerns ranging from the diminished quality in the school’s advanced curriculum and lack of cohesiveness among the middle and high school grades, to not being able to accommodate students who may need additional support and the lack of communication between administrators and families.
“Lowering academic requirements and completely removing behavior requirements does not address equity,” a parent said in the report. “It changes the purpose of certain magnet schools regarding the kind of kids that would be a good ‘fit.’
“This seems to have only impacted academic magnet schools since performing art schools can keep their auditions and exclude students based on ‘fit’ for their program,” the parent said.
According to the report, 76% of Masterman students have met standards this year in math, down from 86% at this same time last year. Ninety percent of students have met standards in reading, down from 97% last year.
“Benchmark assessment scores are down,” the report said. “Teachers are struggling to accommodate students with a much wider range of preparation and ability.
“Masterman’s small size is not well-suited to accommodating a broader range of academic needs, especially at the high school level where all classes are honor courses,” said the report.
“This situation is not serving children at any level in the school. Gifted and talented students who need accelerated learning are receiving less, students in the middle are not elevated and students who need remedial assistance are struggling while awaiting additional support,” the report said.
The report also states the number of Masterman Black and brown students have declined over the last decade.
The student body in the school district is 45% Black, 26% Latino, 15% white, 10% Asian and 4% are multiracial. This year, 41% of Masterman students are white, 25% are Asian, 18% are Black, 8% are Latino and 9% are multiracial.
“During the 2020-2021 school year, a new admission process was put into place as a first-line remedy and found some real success in increasing the number of Black students entering fifth grade and ninth grade in fall 2021,” the report said.
“With the randomized process carried out in 2021-2022, that improvement was lost,” said the report. “There was no significant increase in diversity; indeed for some minority groups, access was reduced.”
Many parents argued that prioritizing certain zip codes has been a disadvantage for students and families at Masterman.
“Zip code priority is the opposite of equal access,” said a parent in the report. “It’s a discriminatory practice, an example of modern-day redlining, particularly when the zip codes chosen are among those in the city that are gentrifying most quickly.
“The lottery is making it more challenging for Black families who live outside of the priority zone to gain access to the top public schools in the city,” the parent said.
In the report, parents recommended ending the lottery and designating an admissions officer or committee who can follow the best practices to improve diversity.
Restoring priority for Masterman middle school students in Masterman High School, expanding the curriculum, moving into a new building and increasing the size of the high school are among other recommendations the parents made.
District spokesperson Monique Braxton said school leaders have met with Masterman’s HSA and reviewed the report.
“Board of Education president Reginald Streater, superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr., Deputy Superintendent ShaVon Savage, associate superintendent Tomas Hanna and assistant superintendent Ted Domers have met with the HSA,” Braxton said.
“We value the input of our families as we plan the student experience to meet the needs of all of our students and make sure we align to the Board of Education’s goals and guardrails,” she said.
The school selection process allows students currently in pre-kindergarten through 11th grade to apply to attend any school with available space outside of their neighborhood or catchment area.
During the 2021-2022 school year, the school selection process switched to a lottery system, giving applicants from six identified zip codes preference for admissions at four criteria-based high schools, Carver Engineering and Science, Central, Masterman and Academy at Palumbo, as well as two criteria-based middle schools, Masterman and Carver Engineering and Science.
The school selection lottery and waitlists are managed centrally compared to being managed by the school in the past. Students are no longer accepted out-of-order on the waitlist. All students must meet the school’s criteria.
This school year, the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) admission criteria was adjusted due to learning loss and other challenges students experienced during the pandemic. The writing assessment used by five schools last year was also eliminated.
The overall changes to the admission lottery was to make some of the district’s top schools more diverse and inclusive.
Before the changes to the school selection process, the majority of Masterman high school students came from its middle school.
Watlington said the district will be reviewing the school selection process and whether changes need to be made to the lottery system in the future.
“We will appoint a diverse project team composed of principals, teachers, assistant superintendents, counselors, parents and students to review this year’s selection process and provide feedback and improvement recommendations,” Watlington said.
“We will engage in a competitive search for an external auditor to also review this year’s selection process and issue a report with its findings to the district,” he added.
