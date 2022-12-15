Masks will be required indoors for students and staff in the School District of Philadelphia for the first two weeks after winter break. The mandatory masking will run from Jan. 3 through Jan. 13, 2023.
District officials announced in August that it planned to implement a temporary mandate in its 2022-2023 school year general COVID-19 protocol. The district has also been monitoring data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.
“In an effort to be proactive in supporting healthy environments and maintaining in-person learning following students and staff returning from winter break, the district will implement mandatory masking from January 3 through January 13, 2023,” the district said Thursday in a news release.
Staff, students and families can pick up free at-home COVID-19 tests from the district five testing locations Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last. However, testing locations will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
The testing locations in the district include: South Philadelphia High School, 2101 S. Broad St.; Samuel Fels High School, 5500 Langdon St., Overbrook High School, 5898 Lancaster Ave.; Martin Luther King High School, 6100 Stenton Ave. and Thomas Edison High School, 151 W. Luzerne St.
“The district also encourages families and staff to take extra precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the district said in a news release. “We will continue to work with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to closely monitor COVID case counts and implement any actions needed to protect the health and well-being of everyone in our schools.”
Health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said she was supportive of the district’s decision.
“We applaud the decision of the school district to require staff and students to be masked indoors for two weeks following Winter Recess,” Bettigole said in a statement.
“This decision will help keep children in school and learning, which is the ultimate goal and will help decrease the spread of respiratory viruses in schools at a time when we anticipate particularly high levels of transmission.”
The school district’s announcement of masking comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested people begin to wear face masks again in crowded indoor spaces amid surges in COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory viruses.
Other big cities across the country are also considering masking again. In California, Los Angeles County officials are recommending everyone from age 2 and older wear masks again.
In New York City, officials are recommending wearing masks this winter. In a recent news release, the New York City Department of Health said that “high quality masks” should be worn when “indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.”
The release states that “everyone should wear a mask” when “in an indoor public setting, including stores, offices, lobbies, hallways, elevators, public transportation, schools, child care facilities and other public shared places.”
However, in New Jersey and in Delaware no decision has been made on a mask mandate.
The Biden administration announced Thursday its plans to stay ahead of COVID-19 cases this winter through its COVID-19 winter preparedness plan.
After a three-month hiatus, four COVID-19 rapid virus tests will be available to all U.S. households through covidtests.gov.
Expanding access for free COVID-19 testing options, making vaccinations and treatment available to everyone when cases rise, collaborating with communities to open pop-up and/or mobile vaccination sites and getting additional resources to community health centers and aging and disability networks are other areas that the plan will focus on.
The administration is also urging states and local governments to do more to encourage people to get the updated COVID-19 vaccines.
