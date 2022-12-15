The Marian Anderson Historical Residence and Museum in South Philadelphia has been closed since 2020 because of the pandemic. It also suffered extensive weather-related damage from flooding that same year.
On Wednesday, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, presented a $250,000 check to museum CEO Jillian Patricia Pirtle at the historical home on South Martin Street, near 19th and Catherine streets. According to Pirtle, the Marian Anderson Historical Residence and Museum is scheduled to reopen in April.
The funding is in addition to about $105,000 received from City Council and was used to replace a leaking roof and other damages, Pirtle said, and begin an extensive repair and restoration process that began in 2021. She estimated that the total damages was close to a half million dollars.
The Marian Anderson Museum was also able to repair and restore some of its priceless artifacts and complete a full historic conditions assessment report, Pirtle said, with the help of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia.
Johnson praised Pirtle for her “passion, commitment and support” for the museum.
Although the museum has held virtual tours, it is unable to collect funds from physical tours, she said.
“Today is truly an honor and privilege to be here as we celebrate the life, the legacy of the great Marian Anderson,” Johnson said. “She dedicated her life to the fight for equality and social justice. She used her platform to speak for those who needed voice at a time when civil rights was the number one most pressing issue, not only herein the U.S. but all across the globe. We will continue to make sure her life and legacy lives on.”
Johnson’s 2nd District includes parts of Center City, South and Southwest Philadelphia.
As a classical singer, Anderson was a central figure in the civil rights movement in the U.S. For instance, in the era of racial segregation, Anderson was thrust into the national spotlight in 1939, when the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) refused to allow her to sing to an integrated audience at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.
But with the help of first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and her husband President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Anderson performed at an outdoor concert April 9, 1939, at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. An integrated audience of about 75,000 people attended the event, which was recorded for a documentary film and heard on the radio by millions.
“Marian Anderson is a singular figure in our nation’s history, our world’s history and of course the great lady from Philadelphia,” Pirtle said. “The visionary that Marian Anderson was and the legacy that she has left has propelled many to go on and dream and lead exceptional lives in the arts, standing on her shoulders of greatness because of all that she lived through and endured to see her dream come to fruition.”
Born in Philadelphia on Feb. 27, 1897, Anderson performed everything from opera to spirituals with well-known orchestras at major concert venues in the U.S. and Europe between 1925 and 1965.
Anderson purchased the home on South Martin Street in 1924 across the street from the Union Baptist Church, where she sang as a child. Anderson owned the property until her death at 96 in 1993. That portion of the street was ceremonially named Marian Anderson Way.
The museum contains rare photos, books, films and memorabilia related to her life. The Marian Anderson Museum is operated and maintained by The Marian Anderson Historical Society and was declared a historical landmark by the state, the Philadelphia Historical Commission and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
For more information on the museum or to donate funds, please go to the website: www.marianandersonhistoricalsociety.weebly.com.
“I remain committed to finding ways in the long term to help the museum survive and thrive for years to come,” Johnson said.
