Hundreds of city residents, alongside members of several progressive community organizations, marched Saturday through the streets of Philadelphia, disrupting traffic in an attempt to send a message to political hopefuls following the city’s midterm elections.
“Working-class people are the driving force for positive change in our communities, and the results of the Pennsylvania election this week is the most recent example,” said Shawmar Pitts, an organizer with Philly Thrive. “Politicians can no longer collect our votes with photo ops and Thanksgiving turkeys. Anyone running to represent us in this city will be required to tell us what specific policies they would advance so that long-term residents have a voice in development and we are supported to stay and live healthy lives in Philly.”
“If you’re running to represent developers, you will not be elected. That is not democracy,” he said.
Protesters began the march at FDR Park and followed a route that highlights significant development projects already taking place in Philadelphia. The march ended at the former PES oil refinery site in South Philadelphia.
This march comes after a variety of disputes between city officials and residents over several development projects.
These disputes range from group of Chinatown residents contesting the development of a new Sixers stadium in their neighborhood, to residents of the city’s University City Townhomes protesting the sale and demolition of their homes.
“Long-term African-American communities are facing public abuse at the hands of developers,” said Rasheda Alexander, an organizer with Save the UC Townhomes. “Black and Brown residents are being displaced and taken advantage of for the sake of profit. It’s greed, racism and abuse.”
“Our city belongs to us — its people,” said Nancy Nguyen, an organizer with VietLead. These fights are happening all over the city and it’s forcing us to ask: are we developing for the community, or for profit?”
Erica Brown, an organizer with Sunrise Philadelphia, said it is time for the city to start listening to public input before making these land development decisions.
“Philly is at a crossroads: do we continue allowing the wealthy to make decisions behind closed doors and profit while communities suffer, or do we, as a city, figure out how to build real public involvement in decision-making?,” Brown said. “Communities are fed up with phony public processes, we need real democracy for our families, our future, and our planet.”
