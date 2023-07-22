Many workers fear

State Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance Nicole Kligerman, left, and Serena Astillero, who is working as a nanny while attending college, spoke in June to protest alleged retaliation against colleagues who reported labor violations.

— TRIBUNE PHOTO/ ABDUL SULAYMAN

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Earlier this month, a group of domestic workers who rallied in Rittenhouse Square alleged that many of them were victims of wage theft and other violations of a city law passed in 2020.

About 44% of domestic workers said in a survey they were victims of wage theft, according to the state chapter of National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA).

swilliams@phillytrib.com 215-893-5787

