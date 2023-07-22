State Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance Nicole Kligerman, left, and Serena Astillero, who is working as a nanny while attending college, spoke in June to protest alleged retaliation against colleagues who reported labor violations.
Earlier this month, a group of domestic workers who rallied in Rittenhouse Square alleged that many of them were victims of wage theft and other violations of a city law passed in 2020.
About 44% of domestic workers said in a survey they were victims of wage theft, according to the state chapter of National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA).
But they told the group that when they complained to employers about the alleged violations, many of them were retaliated against by firing, or the tarnishing of their reputation with other employers.
They are not alone.
In June, a survey of 1,000 adults by Verfico revealed that many Americans don’t fully understand what wage theft is — fear of retaliation prevents many workers from reporting wage theft — and construction, food service and retail are the top three industries associated with wage theft.
Based in Los Angeles-based, Verfico helps large companies avoid wage theft by using technology to better track wages by subcontractors.
The city of Philadelphia filed suit against a construction company in April for violation of the city’s wage theft laws. It was the first time in several years that the city had done so. Last year, the city hired a lawyer to work on similar cases.
According to the Labor & Industry’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, it receives about 8,000 complaints a year.
“The Department of Labor & Industry considers wage theft to be any illegal practice by employers of withholding, not paying, or underpaying workers the wages they are entitled to receive for the work they have performed,” said Trevor Monk, a department spokesperson. “This includes tip stealing and taking unauthorized deductions from workers’ pay. Pennsylvania wage and hour laws aim to protect workers’ rights and provide avenues for employees to seek recourse and recover unpaid wages through legal channels.”
According to a 2017 study by the Economic Policy Institutes, Pennsylvania was one of five states where wage theft is most common.
In the “2023 Verfico Survey: Wage Theft in America,” the company sought to get a better understanding of the public’s awareness of wage theft, said Matt DeSarno, the firm’s chief executive officer.
Some of the other key findings includes many Americans having either experienced wage theft or know someone who has. In addition, wage theft has considerable risks for companies, aside from the legal risks, such as brand reputation.
For example, one of the reasons why wage theft is so prevalent in the construction industry is the many layers of subcontractors being hired on a regular basis.
“Some corporations have no idea that at the bottom of that food chain, workers are being exploited,” DeSarno said. “Most companies don’t want their subcontractors ripping workers off.”
According to the survey, 41% of construction workers reported a personal experience with wage theft or knowing someone affected by it.
Verfico has developed a technology solution which helps general contractors to better understand how their subcontractors are paying their workers.
“This tool will solve a real problem for large companies,” DeSarno said. “I think other companies could benefit from it and transform the industry.
“Workers, most of whom are mostly minorities or immigrants, will stop getting exploited. I want to help protect workers, but also protect companies from lawsuits that can be avoided.”
In 2021, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., pleaded guilty and was sentenced for theft violations of the state Prevailing Wage Act and federal laws. As part of the deal, the company had to pay $20 million in stolen wages to more than a thousand workers in a case brought by former state attorney general and now Gov. Josh Shapiro. The restitution was one of the largest in criminal wage theft cases in U.S. history.
In Philadelphia, workers can file complaints on the websites of the city’s Department of Labor’s Office of Worker Protections at www.phila.gov, or the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance at www.dli.pa.gov.
