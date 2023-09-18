Despite opposition to supervised injection sites for illegal drugs in Councilmember Jamie Gaither’s 3rd District, she insists that she has heard from residents on both sides of the issue, and is seeking community input.
On Thursday, City Council passed a law that would effectively ban supervised injection sites in most of the city, except the 3rd District, which includes parts of West and Southwest sections of the city.
But Democrat Gauthier’s political opponent, Jabari Jones, said he opposed Gauthier's exception, saying it could attract drugs, violence and other crime to the district. It awaits the mayor’s signature, who has expressed support for them.
In response to Tribune inquiries, Gauthier’s office released a statement:
“There are no plans to open an overdose prevention center in West and Southwest Philadelphia, and Councilmember Gauthier’s decision not to include her council district in the blanket ban should not be mistaken as a sign she will seek to open one. Rather, Councilmember Gauthier believes it would be unjust for her to unilaterally take a proven life-saving tool off the table. It is our understanding that the existing zoning code does not allow overdose prevention centers to open by right and that they are illegal under state and federal law.”
Residents of West and Southwest Philadelphia who spoke with The Tribune, seem to be opposed to the exception.
“It should have been a citywide ban,” she said Tanya Morris, 57, a resident of Gauthier's district. “When there was crack epidemic (in the Black community) they took our houses and put us in jail and then gentrified our communities. This leaves the door open for the same thing to happen. We already have methadone clinics in Parkside. I worked in the (drug) rehab industry. But I don’t believe that giving people an opportunity to take drugs legally -- will benefit them and lead to recovery.”
Morris, who also runs a non-profit in the district, Mom Your Business, which supports Black and brown female entrepreneurs, said opening supervised injection sites would likely hurt the business corridors still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
"All you have to do is look at the businesses closing down or closing early every day in Kensington," she said.
Rev. Terrance Griffith, pastor of First African Baptist Church of Philadelphia on 67th and Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia, said "this is one city," and it makes no sense to effectively ban supervised injection sites in most of the city, but not all of it.
“It’s giving citizens in other parts of Philadelphia more privileges and more protection than others,” Griffith said. “You are discounting citizens of one area. If you allow safe injection sites in one councilmanic district and not others, there is something morally wrong with that.”
More ask, if the problem is worse in Kensington and the residents there don’t want it, why would the city want to bring supervised injection sites to West and Southwest Philadelphia?
"What we need to provide for people who are hooked on drugs, is therapy and treatment,” Griffith said. “I think these sites need to be used for treatment. What we are doing is making people become more emboldened to use illegal drugs. From a moral and Christian perspective, I would never support providing people with a place to do illegal drugs.”
Caitlin Allen, president of Queens Village Neighborhood Association, along with a host of other community leaders in Kensington, told the council on Thursday they opposed supervised injection sites in their community.
“We ask you to stand up for our neighborhood,” Allen said. “We want a seat at the table.”
To be sure, some in the recovery community, medical professionals and elected officials, such as Councilmember-at-Large Kendra Brooks (Working Families Party) voted against it; and State Sen. Nikil Saval, D.-1st District, also opposed the ban.
Advocates of the sites, say they could save lives by being staffed with medical personnel and by providing clean needles, but not illegal drugs.
State Rep. Rick Krajewksi, D.-188th District, which includes parts of West and Southwest Philadelphia, said in a statement on social media, that he supported Gauthier’s exception.
“The public health evidence on safe consumption sites is undeniable,” Krajewski said. “We cannot afford to remove any tools from the table. People are dying and we are making the same mistakes over and over again.”
Democratic Councilmember Curtis Jones said he wasn’t concerned that West Philadelphia would be flooded with the supervised injection sites.
“I know Councilmember Gauthier’s intentions are good, but the devil is in the details,” Jones said.
Sandra Mills, a retired union organizer lives in Southwest Philadelphia, which would be exempt from the effective ban on supervised injection sites. She said he hasn’t found anyone who supports it.
Just like in Kensington, where most of the people doing the drugs are not from the area or Philadelphia, supervised injection sites would likely attract drug users and dealers from outside the area and city, she said.
“It’s not going to create anything positive,” Mills said. “This is a whole new animal. People are going to want to sell drugs to the people who are doing it.”
