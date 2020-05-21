PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a woman and a man have been found shot to death in a northeast Philadelphia home.
Police called to the Bridesburg home shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday found a 37-year-old woman with three gunshot wounds.
A 43-year-old man was found in the hallway with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say both were pronounced dead at the scene. A gun was recovered in the hallway.
