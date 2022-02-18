A man accused of shooting a delivery driver during a fight over parking turned himself in to Philadelphia police Friday morning, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation told NBC10's Deanna Durante.
The man is accused of pulling out a gun and firing after getting into a fistfight with a delivery driver who was making a pick-up Thursday afternoon at 17th and Chestnut streets in Rittenhouse Square, one of the city’s most popular and busiest shopping districts.
A witness told NBC10 that the driver was double parked and blocking a couple in another car.
"Wasn't even a parking space. The guy was double parked beside him. Didn't want to pull up ten feet so the guy could get out of the car,” the witness said.
