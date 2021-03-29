PHILADELPHIA — A man was shot to death at a northeast Philadelphia mall, which was locked down with no arrest immediately reported, authorities said.
The 21-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the chest just after 5 p.m. Monday in the food court of the Philadelphia Mills mall near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released. Police said the mall was locked down per mall security. No arrest was immediately reported and no weapon had been recovered, police said.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that a single shooter reportedly fled the scene. Officers were checking the rest of the mall in case the suspect was still inside.
No further details were immediately available. Mall security and management officials could not be immediately reached for comment; a message seeking comment was sent to the corporate office Monday evening.
