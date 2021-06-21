A man was shot on an elevated SEPTA train in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood during the Monday morning commute, causing the transit agency to shuttle bus passengers. A man matching the description of the shooter, according to witnesses, was later found dead on the tracks, SEPTA said.
SEPTA police responded to the Arrott Transportation Center stop along the Market-Frankford Line shortly after 6 a.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound to his arm on the train, SEPTA said.
Witnesses said the shooter jumped off the train. Later in the morning, SEPTA said a man matching the suspect's description was found dead on the tracks.
SEPTA didn't reveal the exact circumstances around the shooting. They also didn't reveal the condition of the gunshot victim.
An officer could be seen blocking the entrance to the el train platform at the Arrott stop at Arrott Street and Frankford Avenue with yellow tape.
SEPTA used shuttle buses to take passengers between the Frankford Transportation Center and Allegheny Station through much of the morning commute. The transit agency warned passengers to expect delays.
For more on this story visit NBC Philadelphia.
