A man was shot and killed while getting cash at an ATM inside a Philadelphia bank Thursday night.
The 69-year-old man, identified as James Watson, was inside the vestibule getting money from the ATM at the Citizens Bank on the 5700 block of Germantown Avenue at 8:14 p.m. when he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the man once in the right abdomen and once in the chest, police said.
Both suspects then fled the scene.
