A man was shot and killed on a moving SEPTA el train early Monday morning.
The westbound Market-Frankford train was traveling around the Erie-Torresdale and Tioga stops when the shooting is believed to have occurred, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
SEPTA police then notified Philadelphia police that a 41-year-old man had been found shot in the head on the floor of a train stopped near Kensignton and Allegheny avenues around 12:30 a.m., Small said. The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Temple University Hospital.
Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
