A Philadelphia police officer shot a man after he stabbed an officer inside a Nicetown-Tioga police station Wednesday morning, a police source told NBC10.
The police source said the shooting happened inside of a room in the 39th District on Hunting Park Avenue around 9 a.m.
A man walked inside the station and stabbed a police officer in the back of the head, the source said. The officer was transported to the hospital, according to the source, and their condition was unknown.
