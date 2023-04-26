crime scene in West Oak Lane

Man Kills Gunman Who Tried to Rob Him, Police Say - NBCPhiladelphia

An armed man shot and killed a gunman who tried to rob him in Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.

The 25-year-old man was walking along the intersection of 15th Street and 70th Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. when another man approached him and announced a robbery, police said.

