An armed man shot and killed a gunman who tried to rob him in Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.
The 25-year-old man was walking along the intersection of 15th Street and 70th Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. when another man approached him and announced a robbery, police said.
The would-be robber then pulled out a gun and aimed it at the 25-year-old man, according to investigators.
The 25-year-old man, who police say has a permit to carry, then pulled out his own weapon and fired at least ten shots, according to investigators. The would-be robber was shot at least three times in the torso. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:23 p.m. Police have not yet determined his identity.
