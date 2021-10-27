PHILADELPHIA — An exchange of gunfire on a Philadelphia street has left a man dead and a city police officer wounded, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the driveway of a city home. It wasn't immediately known what sparked the gunfire, authorities said.
The officer, whose name has not been released, was shot in the right knee and also had a graze wound to the back of the head. The officer was hospitalized in stable condition.
Authorities said the man who was killed and two officers apparently fired shots during the incident, The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, and his name has not been released.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.
