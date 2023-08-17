It was previously reported that Eddie Irizarry, a driver who was fatally shot by a police officer Monday, was standing outside his vehicle and may have lunged at an officer before he was shot. But a review of police body cam video shows that Irizarry remained inside the car during the Kensington incident, according to a police update.
Irizarry's family is demanding to see video from the officers' body-worn-cameras for themselves.
The Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs Bureau and the Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit are investigating the fatal shooting. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw held a press conference earlier this week to discuss the details.
Uniformed police in a marked police car reported that they saw Irizarry driving a Toyota Corolla sedan erratically on Westmoreland Street, then turning onto Lee Street and Willard Street and driving the wrong way on a single-lane, one-way street, according to police public affairs.
When Irizarry pulled into a nearby parking lot, one officer approached the passenger side of the Corolla and the other approached the driver’s side. The officer on the passenger side shouted to his partner that Irizarry, who was still seated in the car, "had a weapon." The police report does not specify whether the officer indicated what kind of weapon when warning the other partner.
As Irizarry turned toward the officer on the driver’s side, the officer fired several times into the vehicle, wounding him. Irizarry died a short while later at Temple University Hospital. The second officer did not discharge a weapon.
Two knives were observed inside the Corolla. The vehicle was towed to a garage pending a search warrant. Both police officers wore body cameras, which were activated and captured the incident.
The officer who fired his weapon, a five-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of investigations.
