PHILADELPHIA — At least two people were killed and three others were wounded in gun violence in Philadelphia over the weekend, including a man who was gunned down near Independence Hall, authorities said.

A 29-year-old man was shot shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday steps away from the tourist attraction where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were signed, police said. The man was transported by police to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

