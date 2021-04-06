A man was shot and killed in a firestorm of at least 27 bullets on a popular street of restaurants and shops in Old City Philadelphia Monday night.
That killing and another in Feltonville Monday pushed the number of murders in Philadelphia to at least 125 in just over three months. That's 29% more than at this point last year, city statistics show.
Philadelphia is grappling with a wave of homicides that increased even in the midst of a pandemic. Last year, the city had 499 murders -- the most since 1990.
