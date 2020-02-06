Neighbors in a South Philadelphia neighborhood said they heard gunshots just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police officers responding to the scene found a running car that crashed into a parked car along South 24th Street near Federal Street. Inside was a 31-year-old man who was shot multiple times, Philadelphia police said.
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.
The driver’s side window of the car was blown out.
The story is developing, for more details visit NBC Philadelphia.
