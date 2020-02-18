A man is dead after firing a gunshot out of a window and then barricading himself inside an apartment at a Center City Philadelphia high-rise Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Philadelphia police rushed into the Sterling Apartment Homes along JFK Boulevard at 18th Street around 1 p.m., Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said.
A 66-year-old man who answered the door of a corner apartment on the 18th floor said that his roommate, a man in his 30s, had fired shots during an argument with another man in a bedroom.
Police eventually entered the bedroom around 1:50 p.m. to find the man in his 30s dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Kinebrew said. A .40-caliber Smith & Wesson was found next to the man.
