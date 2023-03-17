Two separate shootings overnight in Philadelphia left four people hurt -- including two teens -- and one man killed.
Deadly Triple Shooting in Frankford
One person died and two were hurt as a spray of bullets were fired along Leiper Street, near Pratt Street, in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Philadelphia police said.
At least 25 shots were fired from at least two different guns, striking a man in his 20s in his head and torso, a woman in her 20s behind her ear and a man in his 30s in the arm, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The man who was shot in his head and torso would later die at the hospital, while the other man and the woman were both being treated in stable condition, Small said.
