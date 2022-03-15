Chester County Police Department announced the arrest and charges of an 18-year-old and his 31-year-old gun supplier after an accidental shooting left a 4-year-old dead.
Roman Aguilera-Ortiz, 4, accidentally shot and killed himself Feb. 28 after his older brother Victor Lara-Ortiz left his unattended gun on a bedroom table.
"Victor Lara-Ortiz's reckless and grossly negligent behavior led to the death of Roman Aguilera-Ortiz," said Deborah Ryan, Chester County District Attorney. "William Thomas, a straw purchaser, illegally purchased and gave this gun to Lara-Ortiz, who was not legally permitted to own one. This has to stop. We will hold everyone accountable who contributes to gun violence. Given the recent increase in shootings in Coatesville, my office is doubling our efforts along with Coatesville City Police Chief (Jack) Laufer to make gun violence prevention our No. 1 priority."
Lara-Ortiz, who is from Coatesville, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, carrying a firearm without a license, endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges.
Thomas was charged with illegally purchasing and transferring the firearm to Lara-Ortiz, delivering weapons to a minor, attempting purchases of illegal firearms and related offenses.
"Throughout the investigation, the City of Coatesville Police Department and Chester County Detectives have worked closely with the family to allow them to grieve the loss of a child," Laufer said. "While at the same time seeing that justice was served through a thorough investigation into the death of 4-year-old Roman. Today's arrests are the result of that investigation but not the answer to the gun crime facing Coatesville and other cities. This tragedy illustrates how solutions need to involve all entities within our communities."
According to a news release from Ryan's office, the gun, a semi-automatic Glock model pistol, was sold to Thomas at Trop Gun Shop on Feb. 15. Thomas sold the gun the same day. Thomas tried to purchase two more guns within a few days and was denied.
Both men are being held at Chester County Prison. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.