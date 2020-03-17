PHILADELPHIA — Police have announced an arrest in a shooting that killed a man sitting in a car and critically wounded a woman in west Philadelphia.
Darrel Hentz, 29, was arrested Monday and charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, firearms crimes, evidence tampering and obstruction of justice, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded just before 2 a.m. Sunday to a report of a person screaming and found 26-year-old Henry Peterson shot in the chest and head while sitting in a car. He died minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. A 22-year-old woman shot in the head was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.
Hentz remained in custody pending a preliminary hearing; court documents don't list a defense attorney and a working phone number for him couldn't be found Tuesday.
