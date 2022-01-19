A man beat a woman to death with a pipe inside an office in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood on Wednesday, police said.
The 31-year-old woman was inside an office in Suite 800 of a building on the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 2:14 p.m. when she was attacked by a 48-year-old man armed with a pipe.
The woman suffered severe head injuries. She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
