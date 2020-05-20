Handcuffs on cop

PHILADELPHIA — A man has been arrested in connection with a half-dozen fires intentionally set along the street in a portion of north Philadelphia, police said.

Officers responding to an 8:30 a.m. Wednesday call found six fires ignited in the area at physical structures, a trash container and various piles of waste, police said in a statement

Police said they learned that that the fires had been intentionally set by a man in his 40s carrying a dark-colored backpack. No injures were reported.

A suspect was apprehended by city and transit police at the 69th street Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority terminal, police said.

