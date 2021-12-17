The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation’s Holiday Dinner Basket Surprise program has served more than 2,000 families since its inception in 2011. The foundation helps out communities in every city that Jenkins has played in. Each family usually receives a turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, potatoes, spaghetti and sauce, bread/dinner rolls, cider/punch, rice, milk, gravy, sweet potato pie and any utensils to cook their meal. Families in Philadelphia and Camden with children 15 years and under also get gifts for the holiday.

