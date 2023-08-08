featured Made in America music festival cancelled Hayden Mitman Aug 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lizzo attends the 2023 Met Gala in New York in May. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Philadelphia's Made in America music festival was reportedly cancelled on Tuesday.In a post on an official account on social media, organizers said the festival will no longer take place 'due to circumstances outside of production control.' SZA and Lizzo were set to headline the 2023 Made in America Festival. It would have been held on Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, 2023.For more information, visit NBCPhiladelphia.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mia Made In America Festival × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos Watch: VP Harris details new labor rules for federal construction projects Vice President Kamala Harris, on Tuesday, is expected to announce changes to labor rules that could give higher wages to construction workers on federal projects. Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPhiladelphia prisons overcrowded with inmates staying longer than intendedNew York City high school student charged with hate-motivated murder in killing of gay dancerLeaders speak out on Brewerytown tragedyProfessional dancer stabbed in New York to have funeral at METCrozer Health facilities suffer ransomware attackDeSantis’ ‘anti-woke’ bills are costing Florida millions of dollars in businessOIC of America launches expanded national Sullivan Training NetworkDA files charges against driver in SEPTA trolley collision ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
