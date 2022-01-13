M. Elizabeth Magill has been nominated to become president of the University of Pennsylvania.
The full Board of Trustees will vote on Magill’s nomination at its stated meeting on March 4.
Magill, who serves as executive vice president and provost of the University of Virginia, will assume the Penn presidency on July 1. She succeeds Amy Gutmann, who announced last year that she would conclude her tenure as Penn’s president after serving in that role since 2004.
Magill will serve as the university’s ninth president.
“The Penn presidency is one of the most complicated and demanding in higher education, and there are very few people anywhere in the world with the skills that this job demands,” Scott Bok, chair of Penn’s Board of Trustees said in a news release.
“But through a thorough search process informed by input from all university constituencies, we found exactly the right person. Liz Magill is an extraordinarily accomplished academic leader.”
“Liz is coming to Penn at an opportune moment,” he continued.
“With the completion of our recent $5.4 billion Power of Penn Campaign, the strong performance of our endowment, the contribution of our university to the creation of the lifesaving mRNA vaccines and the ever-increasing interest among young people in a Penn education, Penn has the students, the faculty and the funding necessary to scale even greater heights in both teaching and research with the objective of increasing knowledge and strengthening the local, national, and global communities in which we live.”
Magill is the first woman to serve as provost at UVA. Prior to her tenure at UVA, Magill served for seven years as the Richard E. Lang professor of law and dean of the Stanford Law School. Before joining Stanford, she was on the faculty at the University of Virginia School of Law for 15 years, serving as vice dean, the Joseph Weintraub–Bank of America distinguished professor of law and Elizabeth D. and Richard A. Merrill professor.
“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead the remarkable institution that is the University of Pennsylvania — and to succeed Dr. Amy Gutmann, who has been a visionary and innovative leader,” Magill said in a news release.
“From its founding, Penn set its sights on making a difference, and 282 years later the Penn community continues to change the world every day through world-class research, teaching, patient care, and service. What is special about Penn is that it does this with an uncommon mix of pragmatism, creativity and humanity. “
“I look forward to working with the faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to build on this inspiring legacy and shape Penn’s next great chapter,” she continued. “I cannot wait to get started.”
Magill was raised in Fargo, North Dakota, and received a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University and a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.
After graduating from Yale, Magill served as a senior legislative assistant for energy and natural resources for U.S. Senator Kent Conrad, a position she held for four years. She left the Hill to attend the University of Virginia School of Law. After graduating in 1995, Magill clerked for Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and then for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who Magill credits as having had a profound impact on shaping her career.
Magill is a distinguished scholar and teacher of administrative and constitutional law. A fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a member of the American Law Institute, she has been a visiting professor at Harvard Law School, held a fellowship in the Law and Public Affairs Program at Princeton University, and was the Thomas Jefferson visiting professor at Downing College, Cambridge University. Her scholarly articles have been published in leading law reviews, and she has won several awards for her scholarly contributions.
At Stanford, Magill established an innovative Law and Policy Lab and also launched the Global Initiative. She was a successful fundraiser as dean, and the global program was funded by the Stanford Law School’s largest alumni gift ever. Magill expanded and redesigned student life initiatives, with a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion; and oversaw the expansion of Stanford Law’s public service commitments in the local community and beyond. Magill also presided over the largest faculty revitalization at the law school in decades, hiring nearly 30 percent of the faculty. A devoted teacher, Magill continued as dean to make time to teach required first-year constitutional law.
“Liz Magill is a superb choice to lead our university,” said Jennifer Pinto-Martin, professor of Nursing and Epidemiology, who served on the search committee
“She has a profound commitment to students and deeply respects the role of faculty governance. I couldn’t be more pleased to have her as Penn’s next president.”
