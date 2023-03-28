Following a unanimous vote by the board of directors of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, Lynette M. Brown-Sow has been named the new Chair of the Board.
Brown-Sow was nominated for the position by outgoing Chair Beth Grossman following her work for the PPA dating back to 2020, when she was appointed to the agency by former Gov. Tom Wolf.
"I want to thank the Board for its unanimous support. I look forward to working with the whole board as we continue to build on the progress and reform of the last two years. Beth must be thanked for her strong and steady leadership. She was the bridge that helped guide a virtually new board through a period of reform and change. We also now have a new Executive Director, Rich Lazer," said Brown-Sow in a news release.
"We are grateful for Beth's determined leadership, and dedication, and I look forward to continuing to work with her and all of our Board as we continue to focus on public safety, customer service and helping to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods.”
Brown-Sow is regarded around Philadelphia as a respected public policy advocate and strategic management consultant, and has served as the PPA Board Assistant Secretary and Vice Chairwoman since her initial appointment to the agency. She also founded and currently acts as the President of L.M. Brown Management Group LLC, which specializes in “governance, crisis communication strategies and community building.”
Additionally, Brown-Sow has served as board chair for the Philadelphia Housing Authority since 2013, and previously worked as the Vice President of Marketing and Government Relations at the Community College of Philadelphia for over 22 years.
Her political career has included prior stops such as acting as the Deputy Mayor for former Mayor Ed Rendell, as well as working in a variety of positions on Rendell's, former Mayor Michael Nutter's and Governor Josh Shapiro’s transition teams.
Following her nomination of Brown-Sow for the position, Grossman urged fellow PPA Board members to support Brown-Sow’s campaign, citing Brown-Sow’s reputation as a community leader in advocating for her appointment.
"Having served as Chair of the Authority for the past 18 months, we have worked diligently and rounded a corner where we can now begin to make significant and positive changes at the PPA. With Rich Lazer as our new Executive Director, I want to allow new leadership to emerge and take the helm of the PPA Board as we continue moving forward. That’s why I want to nominate Lynette Brown-Sow as Chair of the Board,” said Grossman said in her nomination of Brown-Sow.
“Lynette is a known innovator and recognized community leader with a well-deserved reputation for hard work. I've worked closely with her during our time together and she is passionate and committed to overseeing and improving the PPA. Lynette is a powerhouse of energy and ideas - and I am confident with the Board's help and support, she will continue to move the Authority forward in new and positive ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.