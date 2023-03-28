news-brownsow012818

Lynette M. Brown-Sow

 Ayana Jones Tribune Staff Writer

Following a unanimous vote by the board of directors of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, Lynette M. Brown-Sow has been named the new Chair of the Board.

Brown-Sow was nominated for the position by outgoing Chair Beth Grossman following her work for the PPA dating back to 2020, when she was appointed to the agency by former Gov. Tom Wolf.

alarson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5782

