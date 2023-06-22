District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks. Behind him, from left, are LaQuisha Anthony of WOAR-Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence, and Dana Masciantonio, Asheeka Desai and Branwen McNabb of the District Attorney’s Office. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
A 27-year-old Philadelphia man was sentenced to 13-40 years in prison Thursday for raping a 41-year-old West Philadelphia woman on her way to work as she took a shortcut through Love Park in Center City.
Quindell Campbell of the Olney section was convicted in January of rape and aggravated assault, and the sentence was handed down Thursday afternoon, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. The assault occurred on Jan. 5, 2020.
“People need to know they can travel safety — that if someone attacks them, that person will be found and will face just and long-term consequences,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner. “They need to know how serious law enforcement is about bringing to justice people who commit these crimes. People need to know it’s OK to work and to travel to work. I think what this case says is that this city cares — that this city is not going to accept this kind of heinous crime.”
Assistant District Attorney Asheeka Desai, the prosecutor in the case, said at a press conference, “Today, Quindell Campbell received justice and was sentenced for the heinous crimes that he committed.”
“On that morning, the complainant was at her home in West Philly. ... What began as a normal day ended in her worst nightmare,” Desai said.
“She began on the (Market-Frankford) El as people do each and every day early in the morning,” Desai said. “She got off the El at 15th Street station, right here in Center City. And as she visited the station at 5:20 a.m., she walked toward Love Park. She stopped, first at the Wawa to get breakfast. Four minutes later, after she arrived at Love Park, she was approached by the defendant. He punched her in the face, and he threw her to the ground.
“She tried her best to fight him off of her but was unable to do so,” Desai continued. “He promised that if she would stop screaming, her wouldn’t hurt her. However, over the course of the next 14 minutes, he continued to violate her over and over again. As she screamed for help, two bystanders walked by and called 911.”
From there, Philadelphia police chased Campbell as he fled south on 15th Street toward City Hall station. He hid behind a thick, cubed glass wall and then used SEPTA and an Uber to get to his residence, Desai said.
The District Attorney’s Office credited the Philadelphia Police, the FBI investigators, SEPTA Police, tipsters and the bystanders who called the police for Campbell’s apprehension and conviction.
Campbell had no prior record, so he was a stranger both to the complainant and to law enforcement, Desai said.
“This led to an incredible investigation to find the defendant,” she said. Investigators found evidence including a pair of boxer briefs that the assailant was wearing and that are seen on SEPTA surveillance footage. The FBI also recovered found his cell phone, which contained “key evidence,” she said.
On the day of the rape, Campbell googled the terms “rape, Philadelphia/rape, and how to erase fingerprints.” He also cut his dreadlocks, which he was seen wearing on more than 30 SEPTA cameras and which were aired on broadcast media, and changed his appearance.
Campbell was caught within two weeks.
Krasner said the crime was a case of stranger rape, a “shocking, terrible, violent sexual assault” that terrified the city.
“For a case like this, the expectation is ... for someone to be brought very close to the maximum sentence — closer to the 40 than to 13 years,” he said.
Desai praised the complainant for her courage in coming forward. “Each time she is forced to come forward she is forced to relive these terrible memories. (She) has shown a level of strength, courage and resilience in this case that must be admired. She provided victim impact testimony that inspired all of us to be resilient and strong.”
The victim testified that “she doesn’t feel safe anywhere, that she doesn’t feel safe anymore.”
The woman “bravely stood to share her truth,” and the story of one survivor “can impact the many who are still suffering in silence,” said LaQuisha Anthony of WOAR-the Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence.
“Our voices are one of the strongest tools to move this from the shadows and into the light. Healing and progress can be made,” said Anthony, whose organization’s vision is “to end sexual violence, to remove sexual violence from the shadows, and to address the prevalence in our communities.”
“Sexual violence impacts us all — it happens in every community, but we know that the communities that are impacted the most are racial and ethnic minorities,” she said.
WOAR marked its 50th anniversary this year. Victims of rape or sexual harassment who call WOAR will find that “we meet them wherever they need help — which can mean in person or remote — for one important conversation or for long-term counseling ending in support services,” Anthony said.
