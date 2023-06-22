District Attorney Larry Krasner

A 27-year-old Philadelphia man was sentenced to 13-40 years in prison Thursday for raping a 41-year-old West Philadelphia woman on her way to work as she took a shortcut through Love Park in Center City.

Quindell Campbell of the Olney section was convicted in January of rape and aggravated assault, and the sentence was handed down Thursday afternoon, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. The assault occurred on Jan. 5, 2020.

